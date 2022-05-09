Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Ib Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.67 ($110.18).

Shares of KRN traded up €2.80 ($2.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €75.85 ($79.84). 75,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($104.84).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

