Kubient (KBNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 375.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.84. Kubient has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kubient during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kubient in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

