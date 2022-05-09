Kubient (KBNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 375.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of KBNT opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Kubient has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

