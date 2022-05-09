Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.54 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

