Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,324. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.20.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,405,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

