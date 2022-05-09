Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LBRMF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

About Labrador Iron Mines (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

