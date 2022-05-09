Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
LBRMF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
About Labrador Iron Mines (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Labrador Iron Mines (LBRMF)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.