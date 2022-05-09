Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given a C$42.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) has been given a C$42.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.80% from the company’s current price.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.00.

TSE:LIF traded down C$2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.26. The company had a trading volume of 233,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,273. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$30.15 and a 52-week high of C$51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5902446 earnings per share for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

