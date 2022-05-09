Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE:LIF traded down C$2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,273. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$30.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.34.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5902446 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.