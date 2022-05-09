Lakeland Industries (LAKE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Lakeland Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

4/20/2022 – Lakeland Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

4/19/2022 – Lakeland Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $30.00.

4/18/2022 – Lakeland Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Lakeland Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Lakeland Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – Lakeland Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

Get Lakeland Industries Inc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.