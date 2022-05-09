Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.88-$4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.81. 30,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,763. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $97.81 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 341,942 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

