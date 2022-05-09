Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($9.56) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.23).

LAND opened at GBX 702.40 ($8.77) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644.20 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 759.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 757.92.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($44,310.92).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

