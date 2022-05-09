Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Acquires $12,500.00 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Wayne R. Sloan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

