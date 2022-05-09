Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $155.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average of $162.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

