Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $127,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,214. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

