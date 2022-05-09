Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH opened at $64.20 on Monday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.