Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

