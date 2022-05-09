Laredo Petroleum, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $24.94 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $24.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.50.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 3.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

