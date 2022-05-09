Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.29). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

