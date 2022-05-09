Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target Cut to C$170.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS LSDAF remained flat at $$108.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

