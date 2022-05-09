Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$170.00 at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:LAS.A traded down C$3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$133.76. 2,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.24. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$133.46 and a 1 year high of C$192.00. The company has a market cap of C$927.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.96.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

About Lassonde Industries (Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.