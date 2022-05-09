Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTCH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Latch alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.66. Latch has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.