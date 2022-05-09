Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,327,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 417,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

