LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LendingClub stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.95. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,449 shares of company stock worth $454,188 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

