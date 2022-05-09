Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.17 and the lowest is $3.86. Lennar posted earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $16.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $17.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $78.54 on Monday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

