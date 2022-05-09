Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 52,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,153. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

