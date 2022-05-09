LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 16th

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 16th. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LFACU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

