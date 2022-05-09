Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $200.00 at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.19% from the stock’s current price.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $115.48. 19,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 612,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 96,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

