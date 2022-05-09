Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.04-$6.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.54 EPS.

LSI stock traded down $9.62 on Monday, hitting $111.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,528. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.11.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.