Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.04-$6.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.11.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.10. 36,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.