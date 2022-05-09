Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $904.00 million-$924.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.89 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

LCUT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $250.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

