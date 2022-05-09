Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.39 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.17.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $7.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.24. 234,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,374. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $80.63 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

