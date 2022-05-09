Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$25.34 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$24.53 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -12.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

