Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/21/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/14/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/7/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/1/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/31/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/17/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/15/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.58. 4,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $588.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 21.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 39.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

