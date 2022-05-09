Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $12.38. 6,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.22. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

