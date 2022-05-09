Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 52 ($0.65) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.
LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.79) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.70).
Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 42.62 ($0.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £29.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.54. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.70).
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
