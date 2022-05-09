Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 52 ($0.65) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.79) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.70).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 42.62 ($0.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £29.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.54. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.70).

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($169,312.73). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62), for a total value of £202,046 ($252,399.75).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.