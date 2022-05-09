loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 75,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.70. 1,158,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,242. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $839.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

