LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 854,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,480. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 86,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

