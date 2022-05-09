LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.06) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.63).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 236.88 ($2.96) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 221.20 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

