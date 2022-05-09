Loop Capital Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $25.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DraftKings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,342,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

