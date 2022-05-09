Lottery.com (LTRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million.

Shares of LTRY stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Lottery.com has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lottery.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

