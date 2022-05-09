LTC Properties (LTC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2022 – LTC Properties is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – LTC Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/20/2022 – LTC Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2022 – LTC Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – LTC Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 55.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

