Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:LUC traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 234,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,484. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
