Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:LUC traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 234,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,484. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.