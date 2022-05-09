Lufax (NYSE:LU) Now Covered by CICC Research

Equities researchers at CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.02. Lufax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

