Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.15 million.

Lumentum stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.69. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.38.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lumentum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lumentum by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.