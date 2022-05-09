Luna Innovations (LUNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

