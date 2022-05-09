M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of MWE opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.78) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.34 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a one year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.11). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.08.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge (Get Rating)
