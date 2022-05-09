Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.