Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE MAC opened at $13.51 on Monday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after acquiring an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.