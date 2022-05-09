Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE:MAC opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

