MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00.

4/29/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $65.00.

4/25/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.03. 418,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $392,765 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

